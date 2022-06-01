Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Celebrates Tom Holland’s Birthday

June 1st marks Tom Holland’s 26th birthday, and many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the Spider-Man star. Many of Holland’s co-stars are paying tribute to him today, including his real-life girlfriend, Zendaya. Captain Marvel star Brie Larson also took to Instagram to celebrate Holland by sharing a behind-the-scenes throwback photo of their characters meeting in Avengers: Endgame.

“To the only spider I like having in my life, happy birthday @tomholland2013!” Larson wrote. You can check out the photo in the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s currently unclear whether or not Holland will be donning the Spidey suit again, but Sony executive Tom Rothman recently spoke with Deadline and revealed he wants Holland to return for a fourth film along with Zendaya and director Jon Watts. While Holland’s MCU future is currently unclear, Larson is expected to return as Captain Marvel in the upcoming The Marvels.

“It’s amazing. I’m so excited that it’s announced and I can talk about,” Larson previously said of The Marvels. “Nia’s amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That’s one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I’m inspired by her! She has confidence, it’s a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It’s this huge thing and to have a leader who’s just like, ‘Yeah, I’m meant to be here.’”

“When you’re doing films like this, they’re unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists,” Larson recently told Sirius XM when speaking about The Marvels. “It’s a unique experience. I’m a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day.” She added, “They’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see … You’ll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it’s just mine. I’m in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special.”

Are you hoping Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man? Would you like to see another team up between him and Captain Marvel? Tell us in the comments!

The Marvels is currently scheduled to be released on July 28, 2023.