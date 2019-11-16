Captain Marvel: Supreme Intelligence’s Comic-Accurate Look Unveiled in New Deleted Scene

At long last, the Infinity Saga box set from Marvel Studios has arrived, giving fans easy access to 4K UHD versions of every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe released to date. Included in the box set was a bonus disc packed to the brim with extras, including at least one never-before-seen deleted scene from each of the films released from Marvel Studios. In addition to a crazy scene in which Captain Marvel initially appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron, another Carol Danvers-involved scene is sure to excite fans of the Kree comic mythos.

In the scene removed from the final cut of Captain Marvel, the titular character (Brie Larson) uncovered the full, comic-accurate look of the Supreme Intelligence during the film’s epic finale fight. After Danvers and the Supreme Intelligence’s avatar of Mar-Vell (Annette Bening) duke it out, the Supreme Intelligence surfaces in its full green glory. The complete listing of deleted scenes on the disc can be found here.

Earlier this year, we spoke with Captain Marvel production designer Andy Nicholson and he confirmed the Supreme Intelligence was initially set to appear in the movie. That is, of course, until the team decided at the last moment to pull the scene. “It was there. We did develop a line where within that space from the big pool of water in the back of the room, that eventually, that’s where the big green head would come out of,” Nicholson revealed.

He added, “I think eventually for the final scene of the movie, it would’ve taken away from what was the core focus which was, it would’ve been a big spectacle which would’ve overwhelmed the main thrust of what we were doing which was talking about Carol’s development and transformation into Captain Marvel.”

