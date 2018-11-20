Captain Marvel Getting Temporary New Costume

Captain Marvel’s new series will take the Avenger to some strange places, and she’ll be getting a new costume for awhile to along with the wild journey.

Carol Danvers will find herself in an apocalyptic wasteland version of Roosevelt Island, courtesy of Mahkizmo, a name you don’t hear very often these days. There’s no Avengers around to team-up with, but help is still around if you know where to look, and Carol’s new team will be getting a look more fitting of this apocalyptic world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the Carmen Carnero designed suit below, Carol is keeping her red, blue, and yellow color scheme, but it is injected with more earth tones and armor that show this isn’t the easiest place to live. She’s sporting no sleeves and leather gauntlets and boots add in some additional protection from the elements and enemies they might encounter. She is still rocking her symbol and the red sash, though it has taken on more of a cape feel as it cascades from her neck instead of her waist.

She’s also got some extra armor around her shoulders, and torso, and is now sporting a military tattoo under her left eye. You can check out the new look in the art below.

You can also see that she’s not the only one to get a new costume. Her team also includes Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, who has a similarly restyled costume, complete with a Spider tattoo on her face. The full team consists of Captain Marvel, Spider-Woman, Hazmat, Echo, and a mysterious member known as SOM, and you can see more of the team in Captain Marvel #2.

The full description of the issue of the new series can be found below.

“CAPTAIN MARVEL #2

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A)

Cover by Amanda Conner & Paul Mounts

Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

WRAPAROUND Design Variant Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

Movie Variant Cover Also Available

REVOLUTION!

The classic Fantastic Four villain MAHKIZMO has taken over Manhattan’s Roosevelt Island and turned it into an apocalyptic wasteland! When CAPTAIN MARVEL ends up trapped there and cut off from the rest of world (including any Avengers-shaped reinforcements!), she’ll need to build her own team out of allies, old and new — SPIDER-WOMAN, HAZMAT, ECHO and a man known only as SOM — in order to start a revolution to free the island’s civilian inhabitants. With that kind of backup, Mahkizmo should be toast — but not everything is what it seems on this island…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99″

Captain Marvel #2 hits comic stores next February.