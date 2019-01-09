Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Captain Marvel Power That Might Spoil ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Thanks to some recent news from the set of Captain Marvel, we might have a much better understanding of the plot of Avengers: Endgame. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on a set visit last year, Samuel L. Jackson revealed that Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has a very particular skill set that will certainly help out in the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin).

According to Jackson, Danvers happens to be a time traveler. You read that right, in addition to being one of the strongest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Danvers will apparently also be able to travel through time.

“She’s pretty much the strongest character — in terms of someone with powers are able to do things — in the Marvel universe,” Jackson says about Larson’s character. “So, for Carol Danvers to be that person and for Brie to become that person, it’s gonna be a dynamite thing.”

“I mean, [the Avengers] are up against some really, really tough odds right now — we saw throughout Infinity War — so now we know that we need something that’s as powerful as Thanos, continues Jackson. “And at some point, we’ll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she’s capable of. She’s one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel, so…”

If Jackson proves to be accurate, that’s a pretty big revelation coming from the set visit news. It’s long been speculated that Avengers: Endgame would either deal heavily with time travel or movement between alternate realities. If Carol Danvers can, in fact, go back or forward in time, that certainly adds another weapon to the arsenal of the Avengers as they’ll also happen to have Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), who should be able to use the power of the Quantum Realm for their benefit.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8th. Two other MCU films from Marvel Studios are also set for release this year, including Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.