Kevin Feige Reveals When To Expect ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer and Promos

Don’t expect to see Captain Marvel trailers or promotional materials in the immediate future, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Feige caught up with ComicBook.com for an exclusive interview as a press event of Ant-Man and The Wasp‘s upcoming release. He revealed fans eager to get a look at Captain Marvel will be left waiting longer than some might have expected as it will soon become the next movie in-line for release from the studio but they are “still figuring it out,” he says.

“I think there’s still a few months on it,” Feige said, despite the movie quickly nearing production completion.

“You already know as much as you need to,” Feige said of the film’s plot. “We’ve got Skrulls, we’ve got the Kree, it takes place in the 90s, you have Sam Jackson with two eyes and Carol Danvers, a unique telling of Carol Danvers origin story. We are about two weeks out from completion of principal photography.”

Still, those fans left desperately waiting for their official look at the Marvel heroine can take solace in a bright and important future for the character’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Feige dubs her role, along with other newcomers such as Black Panther, Spider-Man, and The Wasp as “very important, very important” to the franchise’s future.

“I mean, all of the things you’ve seen throughout Phases 1 and 2 and now through much of 3, the new characters always are important going forward in driving, shaping the future of the MCU,” Feige said. “I think it would be amazing, another 10 years; another 20 films or so. We only focus on one step at a time but that’s all about continuing to surprise with the stories, go unexpected places, continue to play with new, fresh, unexpected genres and then introduce characters that people might have heard of or a beloved big fan base like Captain Marvel or characters like Guardians where before we made that, people had never even heard of them.”

Furthermore on the front of optimistically waiting, fans can look forward to being fully-introduced to Evangeline Lilly’s The Wasp in Ant-Man and The Wasp, as she is poised to take over the Marvel Cinematic Universe if the initial reactions to early screenings are any indication.

Marvel’s next theatrical outing will be with Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel will follow it in March of 2019, with Avengers 4 coming in May of 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for release on July 5, 2019.