New ‘Captain Marvel’ TV Spot Reveals New Footage of Skrull Shapeshifting

Captain Marvel has dropped a new TV spot showcasing another look at Skrulls using their shapeshifting abilities.

The Skrull will play a major role in Captain Marvel as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands its depth both in its timeline and in the cosmos. “It’s really focused on the Kree-Skrull war,” Captain Marvel executive producer Jonathan Schwartz told ComicBook.com during a visit to the film’s set. “There are little elements there of other stuff and sort of Blink and you miss it moments. But the Kree-Skrull conflict is kind of the heart of the movie.”

This villainous group of shapeshifters will be lead by Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos character. “Ben kind of plays the face of the Skrulls, the leader of the Skrulls, and that’s Talos,” Schwartz said. “Over the course of the movie he’ll shapeshift a little bit so we’ll get to see him in human form as we saw in that sizzle. I think it’s sort of fun to show off both the Skrulls powers and Ben’s range as an actor because he’s very different in all of those parts. It’s been super fun to watch.”

The war between the Kree and the Skrulls (which Marvel Comics fans are quite familiar with) will drive a large portion of the film’s narrative, but it will also serve as an origin story of sorts for Carol Danvers. In Captain Marvel, Carol believes she is a member of the Kree. However, she will come to learn more about her true history over the course of the movie.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel will arrive in theaters on March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.