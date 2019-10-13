Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson Ship a Captain Marvel and Valkyrie Romance

There are many intricate aspects of fandom these days, from people cosplaying as their favorite characters and others who create impressive and amazing pieces of fan art. But it’s hard to think of a section of fandom as passionate and as intense as the shippers, who both role-play and create artwork of their favorite characters in romantic relationships. And when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there aren’t many heroes who inspire reactions quite like Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson‘s Valkyrie. The actresses themselves understand this, and they’re not shying away from it.

During an appearance at ACE Comic Con in Chicago, the two actresses supported the idea of Captain Marvel and Valkyrie entering a relationship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re here to ship, ya’ll!” Larson said. “We can dig into it, I’m just telling you we’re shipping.”

“Brie is my real-life queen, in general,” Thompson replied. “If it becomes canon, that’s cool, too.”

It might be a while before Valkyrie and Captain Marvel share the screen again, but Thompson has supported the idea of an all-female A-Force superhero movie from Marvel Studios.

“I think that is what we want, we want to see females working together, ideally in their own film and we really have been saying this a lot but the more that people talk about it and say they are behind that and are interested in that the higher likelihood it is that that could happen,” Larson said. “People are listening. They’re watching.”

Larson made waves earlier this week when she revealed to Variety that a lot of actresses in Marvel movies have told Kevin Feige that they want to make an A-Force movie.

“I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,’” Larson explained. “What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”

WandaVision actress Elizabeth Olsen added onto that idea during a discussion with BuzzFeed when she backed up Larson’s comments.

“I think people really love these characters,” she said. “I feel like all the men in Marvel movies have done such a brilliant job with satisfying a lot of things our audiences want, and they’re funny and they’re talented. And so are all the women. And to give them more screentime, I think, would be a huge impact because comics aren’t just for boys who want to watch big boys.”

There’s no word on an A-Force movie yet, but Thompson’s Valkyrie will next appear in Thor: Love and Thunder when it premieres on November 5, 2021.