Captain Marvel Writer Thinks Carol and Spider-Woman Will Be Great In The MCU

In Captain Marvel fans saw Carol rediscover her friendship with Maria Rambeau, her best friend on Earth before she became a superpowered hero. In the comics, Carol and Monica (whom Maria is based on) do have a friendship, but they aren’t best friends. That role is reserved for Jessica Drew, otherwise known as Spider-Woman, and the duo is simply magic when they’re together. ComicBook.com had a chance to speak to Captain Marvel producer Mary Livanos and Captain Marvel writer Kelly Sue DeConnick recently, and it didn’t take long for Spider-Woman to come up and what the future could hold for her on the big screen.

Spider-Woman played a big part in Carol’s life during DeConnick’s run, and we had to ask if that dynamic would be just as amazing onscreen as it is in the comics. DeConnick definitely thinks so, but knows there is one particular obstacle standing in the way of it happening”

“Well, my understanding is that there is some…what is a non-curse word for f******? My understanding is that there is some corporate f****** that means that Jessica Drew falls within the purview of the spider universe and thus…boo hiss! Boo hiss boo!”

She is, of course, referring to the fact that Spider-Woman, despite being a major part of SHIELD, Avengers, and more throughout the years, is at her core a Spider-Man universe character, and thus is under Sony’s roster of characters at the moment. That said, she is hopeful of what the future holds and thinks someday we’ll get to see the two together onscreen.

“I think eventually when everything comes home back where it’s supposed to be they’ll be amazing together because I do enjoy those characters very much,” DeConnick said.

“We’re almost there,” Livanos said. “They are super fun to read.”

“It was a lot of fun to write, and I just enjoy Jessica Drew a lot,” DeConnick said. “We were talking about this a little bit in the car that Jess, Anya, and Natasha together, three Spider-Women, were so fun. I had such a blast with that.”

For our part, we definitely hope something can be worked out to bring Jessica Drew to the MCU, especially if it could happen in time for Captain Marvel 2. Fingers crossed.

