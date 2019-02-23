‘Captain Marvel’: Yon-Rogg Trains Carol In New Clip

A new clip from Captain Marvel has made its way online, revealing a glimpse at a training sequence between Yon-Rogg and Carol Danvers.

The new clip shows Yon-Rogg in a training session with Carol, who is most likely going by her Vers title still. As they spar Yon-Rogg asks Carol about her dream and if anything new has popped up. Carol says no and attacks, but he counters and tells her she needs to let go fo the past, but she responds “I don’t remember my past.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He then says “it’s causing you doubt and doubt makes you vulnerable”. They spar some more until he flips her over. She gets back to her feet and clenches her fist, which is now charging with energy. He tells her “control it”, and after a minute she powers it down.

You can check out the full clip in the video above.

In the comics, Yon-Rogg was one of the factors in her getting powers in the first place, as his fight with Mar-Vell and the involvement of the Psyche-Magnetron caused her genetic structure to be altered. Recently that origin received some changes, with the new canon being that Marie, Carol’s mother, is actually Kree, and stayed on Earth after falling in love with Carol’s human father. She was originally sent here to spy on Earth but went off the grid for years until Carol accidentally triggered her beacon once more, which led to all of this history finally coming out into the open.

The film will take bits and pieces from both origins to fuse one of its own, but Yon-Rogg will once again be involved on some level it seems. At least we finally know who he’s playing now that Disney recently confirmed his Yon-Rogg role in a featurette for Captain Marvel, which up until now was still shrouded in mystery.

If you want to catch up on some great comics to get you prepared for the movie, you can check out our handy guide right here!

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!