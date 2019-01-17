‘Captain Marvel’s Cat Makes Trailer Debut

While Carol Danvers cat has a new name for the movie, we’re still quite fond of Goose, and now Danvers’ adorable friend has made her Captain Marvel trailer debut.

Fans first saw Goose thanks to Funko’s new line of POPs and some leaked LEGO releases, but now we have our first look at what Captain Marvel‘s sidekick will look like in the actual film thanks to the trailer that dropped during Monday Night Football. Sure Goose doesn’t have any powers, but we’re pretty sure the cat will quickly become a fan favorite just like Chewie did in the comics.

What isn’t clear is if Goose will have any of Chewie’s more science fiction aspects, like the fact that she was a Flerken. You might be wondering where the term Flerken comes in, and that’s a longer story. At one point in the books, Captain Marvel heads off into space to run the Alpha Flight space station and ends up taking Chewie with her. Eventually, they encounter the Guardians of the Galaxy, and to say Rocket Raccoon loses his mind when he sees Chewie is an understatement. After literally trying to kill her Captain Marvel gets him to back off, but he keeps saying that the cat is actually part of a species known as Flerken, who happen to take the form of cats.

Eventually, the two come to an understanding, though Chewie is actually a Flerken, and can sprout tentacles and tiny pocket universe when threatened. Despite the tentacles thing, Chewie is pretty adorable, and we’re happy to see he included in the film, even if some of the comic aspects are left out. Still, would love to see her called a Flerken before the credits roll, as that would just make our day.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits on May 3, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.