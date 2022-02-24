Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Charlie Cox Had a Disappointing Screening Experience

The second Spider-Man: No Way Home began to make a buzz at the box office, Charlie Cox figured he might as well go check the flick out. With viral videos popping up everywhere of audiences hooting and hollering at the film’s various cameos, including his return as the beloved Matthew Murdock, Cox said in one interview he simply just had to check it out. He snuck into a nearby theater and ended up slightly disappointed: nobody cheered for his cameo.

“It’s funny, I got so many text messages and so many calls about that moment in the cinema. My nephew sent me a recording of everyone cheering,” Cox said in a recent stop with RadioTimes. “So I snuck into a movie theater near where I live and literally stood in the corridor… and, sadly, my experience was it was dead f**king quiet!”

To rub a little more salt in the wound, his wife was recording the entire thing. He added, “I was so disappointed – my wife was with me and she was recording me, because it’d be fun to have that moment of everyone cheering, and then… tumbleweed!”

In that same chat, Cox did reiterate he’ll be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though he wouldn’t say much more than that.

“I got a phone call saying, ‘Do you want to come back? Do you want to be in Spider-Man?’ and I was like, ‘Obviously, yeah! That would be amazing. I’m thrilled. I’d love to do that,’” he concluded. “They said ‘Great, we’ll be in touch.’ and then I didn’t hear anything for, like, two months! I did get to the point where I was like, ‘Did I dream this?’ – I definitely got to the point where I was, like, ‘I don’t know what’s gonna happen.’ But then I got a follow-up phone call.”

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix, while Spider-Man: No Way Home continues its box office run exclusively in theaters.

