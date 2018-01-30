‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Chloe Bennet Takes a Jab at Donald Trump

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet took a clear shot at United States President Donald Trump while walking the red carpet at Monday night’s Black Panther premiere Hollywood.

Bennet plays Daisy “Quake” Johnson in Marvel’s ABC series. The show is currently in its fifth season. The current storyline finds the cast in the future where Quake has been dubbed the “destroyer of worlds” for apparently destroying the Earth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A reporter working the red carpet asked Bennet how it feels to destroy the world. The question was obviously in reference to the current Agents of SHIELD storyline, but Bennet turned it into a real-world political commentary.

“You should ask Donald Trump,” Bennet replied.

Bennet is an outspoken critic of the president. On the night he won the election, she tweeted simply that “Hate won tonight.” Clearly, her opinion of the Trump administration has not improved over time.

As for Daisy’s supposed status as the Inhuman who destroys the world, Bennet’s co-star Clark Gregg thinks Quake could just stay in the future to avoid fulfilling this prophecy of doom.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she did,” said Gregg. “How can she not be ambivalent, even though we haven’t really proven anything, there are these rumors that she’s the one responsible for destroying the world. Since she’s already come out of Season Three feeling responsible for causing Lincoln’s death, she’s really had enough for being responsible for hurting anybody, so that sounds like a conflict that may be heading our way.”

The time travel arc seems set to come to a head in this week’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, “Past Life.” The show will then go on hiatus before returning on March 2nd and introducing Dove Cameron’s mysterious character Ruby. Then it’s on to the milestone 100th episode, which Gregg has promised will not disappoint.

“Fans who hope that a 100th episode will contain something that will be a cataclysmic event or a gigantically resonate event for their feels after 100 episodes will not be disappointed,” Gregg said.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.