Captain America Fans Pay Tribute With #ThankYouChrisEvans Hashtag

One of the founding cast members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wrapped filming today, and it looks like fans aren’t quite ready to say goodbye.

Earlier today, Chris Evans posted a heartfelt tweet about him having finished filming on the currently-untitled Avengers 4. You can check it out below.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018



Considering Evans’ prolific MCU presence as Steve Rogers/Captain America – and the journey that character has undergone onscreen – it’s pretty easy to see why fans are having a visceral reaction to the tweet. Some are memorializing the character in various creative ways, while others are processing the fact that they don’t want to let go quite yet. So, get ready to feel some feelings, because here are some of our favorite entries in the #ThankYouChrisEvans hashtag.

A Gif Is Worth a Thousand Words

We Grew Up With Him Too

its been a honor to grow up with you, Cap. #ThankYouChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/2niGzJYesL — lyk but ?????? (@tnstarkss) October 4, 2018

A Lot To Process

Saying goodbye to Chris Evan’s Captain America is the hardest thing I’ve had to do today. #ThankYouChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/SmkF0fbYtG — yari ✨ (@MeloYari) October 4, 2018

Kind Words

#ThankYouChrisEvans for being the perfect embodiment of what is, in my opinion, the best character in the whole MCU. Thank you for portraying such a pure, selfless, brave and proud inspirational character. Thank you for leaving such a mark in my soul. Eternally Grateful. pic.twitter.com/e5C6Q7mw6u — Pietro ✪ (@MadeOfPop91) October 4, 2018

Perfect

Yes We Are

goodbye steve rogers. you’ll always be in our heart. we’re with you til the end of the line. #ThankYouChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/HIpsphD7lM — ︽✵︽ SAW VENOM (@captainslouis) October 4, 2018

Nothing But Love

Patience