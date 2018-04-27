Chris Evans Says Whether He’d Play Captain America After Avengers 4

In the last month, fans of Captain America have grown nervous about the character's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Evans sent fans into a tizzy when an interview he did with Esquire was published. In the piece, Evans hinted that he would finish with Marvel soon as his contract was coming to an end. Fans were quick to plead for Evan's stay as the actor has become synonymous with Captain America.

Now, the actor is speaking out about the controversial interview. Evans talked with Collider about the future of Captain Americain the MCU and whether he'd be around for it. Here is what he had to say:

"It's really not up to me. My contract is up. I'm not going to sit here and say, "No more." I think Hugh Jackman has made 47 Wolverine movies, and they somehow keep getting better. It's a character I love, and it's a factory that really knows what they're doing. The system is sound, over there. They make great movies. If they weren't kicking out quality, I'd have a different opinion. But, everything Marvel does seems to be cinema gold.

"Like I said, I love the character. The only reason it would end is 'cause my contract is up. After Avengers 4, my contract is done. Talk to Marvel. If we engage further, I'd be open to it. I love the character. It's almost like high school. You certainly always look to senior year, and then, all of a sudden, senior year happens and you're like, "I don't know if I'm ready to go." It's tough thinking about not playing the guy."

So, unless Marvel Studios has plans to replace Evans or knock out Captain America entirely, the actor may have a longer future with the MCU. Apparently, Evans is even willing to take a pay cut for the chance - well, kind of.

"I will absolutely keep playing Captain American and will take payment in hugs if it means I get to stay on," he joked.

Avengers: Infinity War is described by Marvel Studios as the culmination of everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Iron Man in 2008. The movie is filming now under directors Anthony and Joe Russo, from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The expansive confirmed cast includes Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin as the villain Thanos. Avengers: Infinity War and its as-yet-untitled sequel are filming back-to-back for a May 4, 2018 and May 3, 2019 release, respectively.

[HT] Collider