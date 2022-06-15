Chris Evans as Captain America Return, Ms. Marvel Ep. 2 | Phase Zero (Special Guest: Cam Heyward)

Phase Zero dropped a new episode on Wednesday, diving into Episode 2 of Ms. Marvel and Episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi but saving the spoiler-filled discussions for the second half of the episode. Season 2, Episode 22 featured plenty of Marvel Cinematic Universe updates, as well. The conversations about the news ranged from the exclusive update from Chris Evans in regards to whether or not he will play Captain America again to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 casting and a Thunderbolts movie being made. To top it all off, the conversations included none other than NFL Pro Bowler and Pittsburgh Steelers legend-in-the-making, Cam Heyward.

The second half of Wednesday's Phase Zero episode does feature spoilers for the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Following the positive response from the Phase Zero community in regards to talking about a Star Wars series on the Marvel show, Obi-Wan made the cut for the discussion, once again. The episode was recorded and broadcast live on Wednesday at 12p ET and has since been made available in podcast form. Heyward, who has been a guest on previous episodes of Phase Zero, brought every bit of enthusiasm and some impressive cuts of knowledge from the pages of Marvel Comics.

Phase Zero Episode 2x21 is available now on all major podcast platforms. It is also available in video form on the ComicBook.com Twitch channel and the official Phase Zero YouTube channel.

