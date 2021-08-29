Chris Evans Is Trending and Marvel Fans Are Confused

When most people hear the name Chris Evans, they think of the Marvel Cinematic Universe star who played Steve Rogers/Captain America from 2011 to 2019. However, he's not the only person making waves with that name. There's also an American football player named Chris Evans who is a running back for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals played the Miami Dolphins today, which caused many NFL fans to tweet about Evans the football player. Of course, this created some confusion among Marvel fans, who have already overtaken the Twitter trend with posts about the Evans we know as Cap.

Before viewing some of the tweets from confused Marvel fans, you can check out a post from the Bengals that features their Evans in action:

The rookie can ball (@Kidnplay_abc123) Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/2xJMT25uqT — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 29, 2021

Whether the tweets about both Evans are jokes, pure confusion, or just an excuse to remind the Internet how great our former Cap is, here are some of the best "Chris Evans" tweets to hit the social media site today...