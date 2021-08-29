Chris Evans Is Trending and Marvel Fans Are Confused
When most people hear the name Chris Evans, they think of the Marvel Cinematic Universe star who played Steve Rogers/Captain America from 2011 to 2019. However, he's not the only person making waves with that name. There's also an American football player named Chris Evans who is a running back for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals played the Miami Dolphins today, which caused many NFL fans to tweet about Evans the football player. Of course, this created some confusion among Marvel fans, who have already overtaken the Twitter trend with posts about the Evans we know as Cap.
Before viewing some of the tweets from confused Marvel fans, you can check out a post from the Bengals that features their Evans in action:
The rookie can ball (@Kidnplay_abc123)
Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/2xJMT25uqT— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 29, 2021
Whether the tweets about both Evans are jokes, pure confusion, or just an excuse to remind the Internet how great our former Cap is, here are some of the best "Chris Evans" tweets to hit the social media site today...
All of Us
Checking to see why Chris Evans is trending to only to find out it's about football. pic.twitter.com/kFjjXbKYB0— Kate Mora (@jedikat71) August 29, 2021
Why Not?
Ok so the football chris evans is trending but here’s my fav chris evans pic.twitter.com/L38vBjxwF5— ash | i miss u chadwick (@casbcky) August 29, 2021
No Chill
this is legitimately me every single time i see chris evans trending pic.twitter.com/O02TnTXI2E— ً (@fratboycevans) August 29, 2021
It's All Good
Me checking to make sure Chris Evans is still very much alive and breathing after seeing him trending pic.twitter.com/CflIqnouG0— Marina (@MLHRx15) August 29, 2021
Seriously
Me rolling up on Twitter to make sure that Chris Evans isn’t canceled: pic.twitter.com/EgQZgFSPYn— In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) August 29, 2021
Yes, Please
I don't know why Chris Evans is trending, but I won't pass up an opportunity to post a photo of him pic.twitter.com/9PSyEDYklE— Golden Girls Obsession (@GoldenObsession) August 29, 2021
The Gifts Keep Coming
Chris Evans is trending so its a great time to bring back his Avengers Age of Ultron red carpet piss drunk interview 🐐 pic.twitter.com/0MIb6i2twN— Grawdy (@agrawdy) August 29, 2021
I Mean...
Since Chris Evans is trending.. pic.twitter.com/rb1nh6Qkei— Premarital (@PremaritalInte1) August 29, 2021
In Conclusion
I still don't know why Chris Evans is trending but I'm not mad about all the pics. https://t.co/VFzAgGNDRg— Love, Lola (@LoveLolaHeart) August 29, 2021