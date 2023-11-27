Chris Evans Breaks Silence on MCU Avengers Return Reports

There was quite a lot of buzz created last month when a detailed report on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's troubles dropped. The gist of the report alleged that Marvel Studios and Disney were still mired in the missteps of former Disney CEO (who served from 2020-2022), and some big measures were being pursued to get the massive MCU franchise boat turned around again. One of those big measures was reportedly Disney looking at ways to bring back original Avengers cast members (Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson) back into the franchise, for an appearance in one of the upcoming Avengers movies that will close out the current "Multiverse Saga" storyline in the MCU.

Well, we knew it wouldn't be long until we heard some kind of response from those aftermentioned original Avengers stars – and now Chris Evans is letting it be known: he hasn't heard anything about it.

"You know, I always see those reports too, and it's news to me," Evans said while appearing on The View. "I think every couple months, someone says that they're getting Downey, and Hemsworth, and Scarlet [Johansson], and everyone's coming back!" He also made it clear that "No one's spoken to me about it."

Evans said that in terms of his Steve Rogers/Captain America returning to the MCU, "I would never say never, but I really — I'm very protective. It's a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right."

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

To be fair, the original Variety report mentioned Marvel wanting to bring Downey's Iron Man and Johansson's Black Widow back from the dead – it did not make mention of any plans for Evans' Steve Rogers; as it stands, Evans' Captain America arc is still a major unsolved MCU mystery.

How Cap got the Infinity Stones back to their timelines and then settled down with Peggy Carter in the 1940s is a major question – as is the current whereabouts of the "Old Man Steve" we saw at the end of Avengers: Endgame. So even while Anthony Mackie takes over the mantle and movies, MCU fans still have many questions about Evans' arc that they are not showing any signs of forgetting about.

Of all the original Avengers actors who have left the MCU behind (Evans, Downey, Johansson) Evans has arguably been the best at keeping the door of possibility open for fans, without fostering any false hopes. In April of this same year, Evans conceded that even he knows there is more for Steve Rogers to in the MCU:

"I think there's more Steve Rogers stories tell, sure," Evans told a crowd of fans at Chicago's C2E2, before carefully adding: "But at the same time, I'm very, very precious with it.... and I just don't want to mess up in any way, and I was a part of something that was so special for the special period of time and in a way, it really landed so well. As much as I'm connected to that role and love telling those stories and working with those people. It doesn't quite feel right right now."

The MCU Movies and TV series are streaming on Disney+.