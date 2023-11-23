Deadpool 3 Officially Restarts Filming

Deadpool 3 has officially begun filming again. On Instagram, Marvel Studios executive Wendy Jacobson spoke about getting back to filming on Thanksgiving. Clearly the team behind this film was champing at the bit to restart the process. Marvel Studios, in particular, has a lot riding on Deadpool 3 as this will be the only MCU entry in theaters for 2024. However, with a team of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman headlining the project, this is the most fan-hype for a movie release from the studio since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With good reason, having Wolverine present for the festivities heralds other familiar faces coming back for a curtain call ahead of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Jacobson posted, "This Thanksgiving, I'm grateful for the gifts of being back at work and watching the sun rise from set today. Speaking of gifts, these icons return to the big screen JULY 26, 2024." There are more reasons to be excited about the X-Men-flavored party next year. There have been rumors about every character under the sun making an appearance during Deadpool 3.

Helping dump gasoline on all that speculation are the reported returns of Jennifer Garner as Elektra and a couple of others. Fans are hoping for all kinds of famous favorites to make some kind of impact during Deadpool 3. Now, the crew can get in the lab and hopefully assemble the most complete movie they can.

Deadpool 3 Embraces That R-Rating

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

According to Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy, Disney and Marvel Studios are full behind their "mature" vision for the franchise. The sequel will be fully R-rated and Ryan Reynolds's beloved character will have full ability to take advantage of that distinction. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine has never been allowed this kind of leeway either. So, expect some definite fireworks next summer when Deadpool 3 hits theaters. Check out what the director told Wired about the experience down below.

"Not only have Kevin Feige and Marvel and Disney supported this extremely Deadpool-ian, audacious, R-rated tone, they've also supported our super meta, self-referential self-awareness," Levy told Wired. "Some of the jokes are dirty, some of them are cultural observations, but that's what we love about Deadpool, that he knows he's in a movie, even though the stakes are real. Our movie is very loyal to that DNA too, with tremendous Marvel and Disney support, in making fun of and being self-aware about everything, including themselves."

Will Loki Tie-In To Deadpool 3?

A lot of fans are hoping that the TVA shows up in Deadpool 3 in some way, shape, or form. With Deadpool dipping his toes into time-travel in his last appearance, it seems lie getting a visit from Mobius would make a lot of sense. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast talked to Eric Wright about the Time Variance Authority being a part of Deadpool 3. While the Marvel producer couldn't confirm anything, it is his hope that other filmmakers and creators find ways to weave the TVA into whatever they're doing. Check out what he has to say about Loki becoming the center of the whole thing right here down below.

"I think everything we are doing here certainly lays the groundwork for fertile storytelling elsewhere," Wright elaborated. "I can say from everyone on the Loki team, we are hopeful and excited about the possibility of the TVA being able to--- to continue to tell stories at the TVA. I always kind of think of them as our time-based multiverse version of SHIELD that it's like we can use them in so many places and tell so many cool stories."

Are you pumped for Deadpool 3? Let us know down in the comments!