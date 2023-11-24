The Marvels VFX Director Shares Beast Concept Art

There's new concept art showing off Beast's surprising appearance in the post-credits scene of The Marvels. To say the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel underperformed at the box office would be an understatement. Its second Friday in theaters saw The Marvels only pull in about $2.8 million after having to contend with the release of The Hunger Games: The Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes and a new Trolls movie. But one thing that can't be overlooked was The Marvels' post-credits scene, which officially introduced an X-Men character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park shared concept art for The Marvels featuring Kelsey Grammer's Beast. The upper half of Beast's body is shown wearing a lab coat inside the X-Men's Danger Room. "BEAST concept design I did for THE MARVELS! This is one of the versions (that also shows his body/clothing) I did as I gave them a range of options (as we do) all while trying to channel the essence of his comic book origins," Park wrote in an Instagram post. "I've done a lot of designs through my years here at Marvel Studios… this one made the inner fanboy in me squeal just a bit."

Kelsey Grammer speaks on Beast's MCU future

Kelsey Grammer's Beast met Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau in the post-credits scene of The Marvels. The end of the film saw Monica sacrifice herself to close a wormhole to another dimension, that being the universe of Fox's X-Men movies. Grammer played Beast in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand and 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, both times wearing makeup and prosthetics. In The Marvels, the CG-animated Beast more closely resembled his appearance in the classic comic books and the '90s X-Men: The Animated Series.

According to Grammer, The Marvels isn't the last time audiences will see Beast in the MCU.

"It is my hope that you will [see him again]. I can say with a certain amount of confidence that you will. I would love to," the Frasier star told TheWrap about reprising his X-Men role in the future. "I've always wanted to play him again. I see him as an extraordinary character, a real character of gravitas and importance in our culture. I'm delighted Beast is back and hope he's back in a real way."

In The Marvels, (now in theaters), Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.