Chris Evans Shares New Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photo

The spoiler gate has been lifted for Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, and now we have yet another look behind the scenes thanks to Captain America himself Chris Evans. Evans, pegged by the Russo Brothers as the most responsible Chris, took to Twitter to share another photo of the cast on the set. It’s totally fine now to do so since the Russo Brothers announced that this past Monday was the breaking point for public spoilers, giving fans two weekends to go see the movie before the open discussion started. Now that date has passed, and the floodgates have opened.

The new photo features Evans smiling flanked by Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), and Chris Hemsworth (Thor), whose expression is priceless. Ruffalo is in his full mocap suit, complete with all those little dots on his face, while Thor is sporting his new beard and longer hair.

The photo features the caption “Last one for today”, and you can check out the image below.

Last one for today pic.twitter.com/VL8cvo0VYz — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 6, 2019

Evans has been posting several videos and photos from Endgame, which will presumably be his last Avengers film as part of the actual team. The great news is that he didn’t die in Endgame, so the possibility of him showing up in cameos or more supporting roles in the future isn’t out the window.

As seen at the film we see that he’s decided to stay in the past and live out his life with Peggy Carter. That’s why he shows up in the end scene significantly aged, and passes his shield to Sam Wilson, as his Captain America days are far behind him. He seems genuinely happy though, and at the end of the day that’s all anyone ever wanted for Cap.

Now Sam Wilson will carry the mantle and the shield into Phase 4 and beyond, and we can’t wait to see what that looks like.

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

