Chris Evans Reveals if He’s Returning to Marvel for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

After three consecutive billion dollar movies, including one that become the highest-grossing film in box office history, the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is brighter than ever. But they won’t just be focusing on continued dominance on the big screen, but will be expanding to the Disney+ streaming service with original series focusing on new and established characters. Few are more anticipated than The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will see the title characters continue the legacy of Captain America into the future. But there’s a question over whether a certain Marvel Studios actor will return.

After Avengers: Endgame, actor Chris Evans effectively stepped away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But many fans are still wondering if he’ll return for a cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Entertainment Tonight caught up with Evans ahead of the premiere of his next movie Knives Out, and they asked whether he’s planning to make a return to Marvel for the Disney+ show.

“No, probably not. I mean it was really tough to say goodnight,” Evans said. “There was a million ways that whole tenure with Marvel could have gone wrong and it didn’t, and so to stick the landing so well they would be ashamed to kind of revisit unless there was something very unique and we felt the need to reveal. So for now, it just feels like let’s just let’s be content with how well it ended.”

That seems like a definitive answer on Steve Rogers’ return, although Evans is definitely well versed in the practices of Marvel Studios and would be willing to obfuscate his responses in order to preserve secrets.

The actor previously spoke with Scarlett Johansson during an interview for Variety and was asked if he’d ever return to the role.

“It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either,” he continued. “There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. “It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently set to premiere on Disney+ in the Spring of 2021.