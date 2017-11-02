Chris Hemsworth Praises Thor: Ragnarok Costar Cate Blanchett as Favorite Actress

Marvel Studios hired Taika Waititi to helm the third Thor film, Thor: Ragnarok and they easily reinvigorated the franchise. Ragnarok highlighted the more comedic side of the character, and Chris Hemsworth really began to shine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Waititi also cast the legendary Cate Blanchett to play the villainous Hela who quickly became one of the best on screen villains for the studio. Everyone loved Blanchett's performance and now Hemsworth has revealed that she's his favorite actress. While appearing on the WIRED YouTube channel, the actor answered a bunch of questions including who was his favorite actor.

"Ooh the pressure. Cate Blanchett, I worked with on 'Ragnarok'," Hemsworth revealed. "It's pretty hard to go by, you know, being an Australian, a fellow Aussie, someone I've looked up to for many years, many years, and has its been in some of my favorite films, played some of the best characters on screen and continues to do it with such grace and integrity and has a wonderful sense of humor and warmth and is kind and supportive. She's brilliant."

One of Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder co-stars, Chris Pratt has recently come out in support of the actor. The actor revealed that not only does he love working with the Thor actor, he is incredibly grateful for the opportunity. In a new interview with SFX Magazine, Pratt praised his Marvel Studios co-star.

"I love being able to work with Chris Hemsworth," Pratt tells the magazine. "He is like Thor in real life. He's the sweetest dude. Super-funny. Works so hard. It was great. I loved every minute of shooting [Thor 4]. I'm so grateful that they brought us along. It was neat to see him bring this to Australia and shoot it there, with all of his fellow countrymen. And with director Taika Waititi, who is just outrageous. His style is so unique."

The studio describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

