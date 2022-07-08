Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Pratt Has Nothing But Love for Co-Star Chris Hemsworth

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters in two months, and the film just recently revealed its first trailer. Marvel Studios is taking a very different approach to marketing their next film and it seems to be working. Recently, ESPN aired a hilarious promo that showed Chris Hemsworth and Miami Heat player Tyler Herro jokingly at odds with each other. Now, one of Hemsworth's co-stars, Chris Pratt has come out in support of the actor. In a new interview with SFX Magazine, Pratt praised his Marvel Studios co-star.

"I love being able to work with Chris Hemsworth," Pratt tells the magazine. "He is like Thor in real life. He's the sweetest dude. Super-funny. Works so hard. It was great. I loved every minute of shooting [Thor 4]. I'm so grateful that they brought us along. It was neat to see him bring this to Australia and shoot it there, with all of his fellow countrymen. And with director Taika Waititi, who is just outrageous. His style is so unique."

Thor: Love and Thunder looks completely bonkers from everything we've seen so far and that's saying a lot for a film that follows the insanity of Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waititi is returning to direct Love and Thunder, and even he says that this is the craziest film he's ever created. Previously, the director stated that the Thor sequel would up the ante on the crazy scale. While speaking with Empire Magazine, Waititi went into detail about how this film is the craziest thing he's ever done in his life.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," the director added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

