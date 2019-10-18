Chris Hemsworth Is No Longer Fat Thor in Workout Video Where His Shirt “Burst Into Flames”

Chris Hemsworth’s buff body is a cinematic commodity – and the actor is once again putting in the work to make that commodity worthy of a Marvel billion-dollar movie. A video Hemsworth shared over social media shows the actor completing a grueling workout regiment in an open field – but what it really shows is ever bit of the glistening, sweaty, Chris Hemsworth man-meat that Marvel fans (and casual onlookers) have come to love. In fact, after just several hours online, the video has immediately skyrockted to viral status (over 100K views).

Enough talk: check out the video of Chris Hemsworth putting in some workout work:

It was so hot my shirt literally burst into flames, luckily I was wearing my favourite pair of fire retardant shorts 🥵 give this circuit a go 6 times through @CentrFit pic.twitter.com/CkqXuCoKPW — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) October 18, 2019

For those wondering: yes, it seems that Chris Hemsworth is indeed likely getting in tip-top shape to once again play Thor in he Marvel Cinematic Universe, as his next film is slated to be the Thor: Ragnarok sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, which will shoot next year for release in 2021. When last we saw Hemsworth’s Thor in Avengers: Endgame, he was actually “Fat Thor,” having gained significant weight during a five-year bout of depression after Thanos caused the genocidal Blip in Avengers: Infinity War. Unless Taika Waititi uses a body suit to disguise Hemsworth’s buffness until a later point in Love and Thunder, it’s safe to assume that the film will be leaving the concept of “Fat Thor” behind. A lot of fans will love that, but some other fans may be worried that the “Asgardians of the Galaxy” team-up teased at the end of Endgame will similarlry be thrown out.

That film will introduce two versions of Thor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Odinson version Hemsworth plays, and a new female version, embodied by Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. For his part, Hemsworth seems excited about that development, as he’s openly stated in previous interviews:

“It’s an interesting feeling after [Avengers: Endgame] because it was like, where do you go from there? And it’s just about making the right films, and to still be a part of the Marvel and Disney family and to be able to make another films is pretty fantastic.”

