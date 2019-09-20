Guardians Of The Galaxy Director Shares Perfect Rocket And Star-Lord Poster From Climate March

If you had to condense 2019 into one concise picture, today’s Area 51 raid and the climate strike would seem to do that nicely. James Gunn pointed out one fan’s hilarious Guardians of the Galaxy-themed climate strike poster on Twitter, and it is hard to argue with the logic on display. In a moment during the film, Rocket questions Peter Quill on why he would want to save the planet with, “What has the galaxy ever done for you? Why would you want to save it?”

Quill’s response of, “Because I’m one of the idiots who lives in it,” is absolutely spectacular during the film. The fan also tweaked the line to say planet instead of the galaxy and noted that we technically live on the earth instead of in it. Still, point received, and it must feel good to get a shout-out from the creator of the film for your clever work. It can be hard to stand out in a crowd of so many.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg helped organize the strike today as it progresses all over the world. People were urged to stand in solidarity to bring awareness to the crisis facing the planet. As usual, there were some observers that looked at the entire event as a stunt to get a free day off of work or school. But, the turnout has been massive as people are marching in a ton of places.

Gunn is hard at work on The Suicide Squad right now, but will be back to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after that concludes. There is a feeling that this will be his last movie in the franchise and the lovable cast that inspires memes like the showcased earlier. Plans indicated that this would always be a trilogy, and now with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in the rear-view, the journey can continue.

On Instagram, one fan asked how many Guardians movies Gunn had left in him, and the director replied “1 more.” Plans can of course change, see Spider-Man for proof of that, but that last ride is shaping up to be something special. Anything can happen in the Marvel Universe now that the X-Men and Fantastic Four are in the fold. Perhaps the company could have plans for the team or a duo to appear in a Disney+ series with the service launching this Fall. Everything is one the table going forward and if the creator wants to be involved going forward, all he might have to do is ask.

For now, though The Suicide Squad awaits release on August 6th 2021. Who knows, maybe some meme from that film will make its way to another watershed political moment two years from now.