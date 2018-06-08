‘Cloak and Dagger’ EP Confirms Show Is Connected to Greater MCU

While Cloak & Dagger may be the first Marvel live-action series to air on Freeform, it will be connected to the larger universe of Marvel properties, including the MCU.

Leading up to this week’s premiere, there has been talk of how, or even if, the new series would connect to other Marvel productions. Knowing that Cloak & Dagger is on a different network than the other shows, and that the lines between Marvel’s TV and film divisions have been complicated as of late, many wondered if any greater connection was allowed.

Fortunately, executive producer Joe Pokaski put all of those discussions to bed this week, as he confirmed to TVLine that the characters in the series were the official Cloak & Dagger of the MCU. While they are a part of the franchise however, he noted that he’s “not allowed to talk about the timing in terms of Infinity War.”

As for how they will connect to the other properties, Pokaski said that conversations about crossovers were already taking place.

“We’ve had some exciting conversations about how we could artfully cross Tandy and Tyrone over [to other Marvel properties],” he explained. “The beauty of these two is that they can show up anywhere [and it makes sense].”

Of course, when thinking about a Cloak & Dagger crossover, the most obvious show to include the characters in would undoubtedly be Runaways, which airs on Hulu. Not only are Runaways and Cloak & Dagger very similar in tone and target audience, but the characters worked together on several occasions throughout the comics.

Additionally, Pokanski said that there would be plenty of Marvel Easter eggs throughout Cloak & Dagger‘s first season.

“There are at least a dozen Easter eggs in the first season that Marvel approved, and a few more that I snuck in there,” Pokaski teased. He highlighted the inclusion of Roxxon Corp., which had already appeared in Iron Man 2, Agent Carter, Daredevil, and Iron Fist. “We’re excited to have Roxxon Gulf, our Louisiana version of Roxxon represented.”

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger will air its two-hour series premiere tonight at 8pm ET on Freeform. You can read our official review of the series here.