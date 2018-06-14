‘Cloak & Dagger’: Jeph Loeb Talks MCU Connection, Crossover Possibilities

While Cloak & Dagger may be Marvel’s only show to air on Freeform, the series still exists within the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has the potential to crossover with the studio’s other properties.

Confirming that notion is the head of Marvel television, Jeph Loeb. In a Reddit AMA last week, Loeb hinted that the series would find ways to connect with some other properties going forward. Following those comments, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Loeb about these crossover ideas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Look, it’s something that we talk about,” Loeb admitted. “A large time, it has to do with scheduling in a way that you’re asking a different question that gets me into trouble to say ‘#itsallconnected.’ But it is all connected, in the very basic sense that this is the world that we’re living in.”

Loeb elaborated on that point, saying that the reality of the Marvel Universe is what makes all of the crossover potential possible.

“One of the things that Marvel is very proud about is we don’t have made-up cities, we don’t have a fictional kind of world, or police force, or anything else like that,” he continued. “We try to stay within the lanes of what feels like a real show, and that we carry that form show to show, and that there’ll be Easter eggs, and there’ll be little things along the way.

“I think if you watch the pilot or even seen the trailer, Roxxon plays a very big part in that. Roxxon is a very big entity in any Marvel property that you’re using, and Roxxon only exists in the MCU, so, you have to, thereby, go, it is all connected simply because that’s one of the very significant points that happens during the show.”

Do you think Cloak & Dagger will ever crossover with one of Marvel’s other shows? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments!

New episodes of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on Freeform.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.