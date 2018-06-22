‘Cloak & Dagger’ Episode 4: “Call/Response” Preview

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is well on its way through it’s inaugural season as a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Throughout the first three episodes of the season, Tandy Bown (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) have barely spoken to each other, let alone had the chance to test their budding powers.

In the preview for next week’s episode “Call/Response,” however, it appears the show’s titular characters finally connect in an attempt to find out what exactly is going on.

In the thirty-second preview, Tandy and Ty can be seen testing their powers with each other in the church Tandy has recently called home.

Ty’s relationship with Evita (Noelle Bercy) apparently grows and Ty’s father Otis (Miles Mussenden) finds himself in trouble.

It’s no secret that Tandy and Ty aren’t necessarily A-list characters in the Marvel comics mythos. Cloak & Dagger showrunner Joe Pokaski thinks writing a show featuring lesser-known characters is “freeing.”

“It’s kind of freeing, to be honest. I’ve worked on some established properties, where you’re like, “No, you have to do this,” or, ‘How do we deal with this?’” Pokaski said. “Now, like I said before, you have Tandy and Tyrone, you have this beautiful relationship and a power set that are kind of emotional. It is a weapon when you need it, it is a place to go somewhere else when you want to run away.”

Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb recently spoke with ComicBook.com about the crossover potential between Cloak & Dagger and other shows that make up the MCU.

“One of the things that Marvel is very proud about is we don’t have made-up cities, we don’t have a fictional kind of world, or police force, or anything else like that,” he continued. “We try to stay within the lanes of what feels like a real show, and that we carry that form show to show, and that there’ll be Easter eggs, and there’ll be little things along the way.

Loeb went on to elaborate about some low-key crossovers that have already taken place.

“I think if you watch the pilot or even seen the trailer, Roxxon plays a very big part in that. Roxxon is a very big entity in any Marvel property that you’re using, and Roxxon only exists in the MCU, so, you have to, thereby, go, it is all connected simply because that’s one of the very significant points that happens during the show.”

New episodes of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on Freeform.