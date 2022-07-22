Comic-Con 2022: Marvel Zombies Characters and Villains Revealed





Marvel Zombies has some new cast members ahead of the Disney+ series premiering in 2024. The rag-tag group includes Shang-Chi, Kate Bishop's Hawkeye, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Death Dealer and Kamala Khan. During the panel, Marvel highlighted that there was a zombie version of Ikaris from The Eternals movie present as well. There's a ton of hype for Marvel Animation's first TV-MA Disney+ show. Friday afternoon was an absolute blast of information with announcement concerning Spider-Man: Freshman Year, What If…? Season 2, X-Men '97 and some other surprises like a trailer for I Am Groot. Marvel Zombies was not about to be left in the dust and had to get the new team out there. It feels like 2024 is a long time in comic book movies. But, the animated show will be here before you know it. Check out some of the pictures down below.

"Marvel Zombies was, I think I might've mentioned it early on, as a what if we did this kind of pie in the sky throwaway. Not thinking, at first, that it actually has a very famous run," Head writer A.C. Bradley told Discussing Film last year.

nothing else matters to me other than zombie fighting JIMMY WOO pic.twitter.com/aY9NNCvEhT — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) July 22, 2022

"The fun part of Marvel Zombies, at least for me, was to delve into that initial run," Bradley explained. "Probably more than any other What If…? episode, we drew directly from the comic for inspiration and for actual pieces, like scenes because it is so good… That was actually kind of a no-brainer that I think we came up with by accident. I just made a zombie pun with no-brainer. I just realized that."

"Because I'm being asked. I'm very excited for this show. If it's anything like the What If… episode it's going to be great," series creator Robert Kirkman tweeted after the initial news broke. "But I'm not a writer or producer on it. I learned about the show today with everyone else. I'm happily very busy working on my own stuff."

Here's how Marvel is heralding the new show: "The animated series from Marvel Studios reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge. Directed by Executive Producer Bryan Andrews and written by Executive Producer Zeb Wells."

