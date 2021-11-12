Marvel Zombies Animated Series Announced for Disney+

Fresh off the success of their first animated series Marvel’s What If…? the House of Ideas has announced that one of the most well-received episodes of that show will be branching off into its own series as an animated Marvel Zombies show is officially in the works for Disney+. Based on the concept that took Marvel by storm in the 2000s, branching off into multiple sequels and even a crossover with Army of Darkness, fans have been clamoring for the Marvel Zombies to become a staple of the MCU for some time and they’re about to get their wish.

For the What If…? Episode that took the concept and ran with it, many fan-favorite Marvel characters and heroes appeared, and were eaten, within its quick storyline. Set around the start of Avengers: Infinity War it saw the unlikely assembly of heroes including Spider-Man (now armed with the Cloak of Levitation) along with Bruce Banner, Bucky, Okoye, Sharon Carter, and Happy Hogan, as they attempt to find a cure, all while dodging their now undead colleagues from Earth’s Mightiest heroes.

“The fun part of Marvel Zombies, at least for me, was to delve into that initial run,” What If…? Head writer A.C. Bradley previously told Discussing Film. “Probably more than any other What If…? episode, we drew directly from the comic for inspiration and for actual pieces, like scenes because it is so good.”

Considering the tremendous body count that the episode had, almost all of the characters actually die with the survivors headed into an impossible situation, it’s unclear when this series will take place with regard to that alternate universe or if it will begin anew as its own tale. A Marvel Zombies TV series could in theory take a page out of the comics, some of which saw the titular undead take their hunger for flesh and brains to new universes. There were even some stories where they gained all-new superpowers after eating the likes of the Silver Surfer.

Marvel Zombies may be the first spinoff from the What If…? series but it was previously revealed that another was being considered with a Star-Lord T’Challa show being discussed prior to Chadwick Boseman’s passing.

“I don’t know if (Chadwick) knew this, but there was planning to have Star-Lord T’Challa spin off into his own show with that universe and crew,” director Bryan Andrews previously told Variety. “We were all very excited. We know he would have loved it, too. And then, you know, he passed, and so all that’s in limbo. So, who knows? Maybe one day.”

