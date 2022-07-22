Comic-Con 2022: Marvel Zombies Release Frame Revealed, Will Be TV-MA

After the first season of Marvel's What If...? introduced the world of the apocalypse with its zombie-centric episode, Marvel Studios Animation is going all-in on the concept. An entire Marvel Zombies series is on the way, focusing on the heroes that remain alive trying to take out the former heroes that have turned into members of the undead. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the new series, but the Marvel Studios Animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con unfortunately confirmed that the wait will be a little longer than we'd hoped.

Marvel said on Friday that the series will be released on Disney+ in 2024, so we're at least a year and a half away from seeing Marvel Zombies on the screen. During the same panel, Marvel also confirmed that Marvel Zombies will be TV-MA, meaning it will be much darker and more adult-oriented than the episodes of What If...? Disney+ didn't have any TV-MA content until Daredevil and the other former Netflix shows were added to the lineup earlier this year. On Friday morning, hours before the Marvel Zombies news, R-rated Marvel movies Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan were added to Disney+.

Marvel Studios Animation revealed information and looks at five different shows during Friday's SDCC panel. Marvel Zombies and the Peter Parker origin story known as Spider-Man: Freshman Year are both set to arrive in 2024, but the other three shows will be released between now and then. I Am Groot is a 3D animated shorts series that follows Groot on his own adventures around the galaxy. That series arrives in just a couple of weeks.

As far as 2023 is concerned, Marvel has two animated shows coming to Disney+. The second season of What If...? will be released next year, as will the highly anticipated X-Men '97. X-Men is set to be released in the fall, so What If...? is probably going to be arriving first.

