Marvel Announces Marvel Zombies

Marvel Zombies is back. Marvel Comics today released a new teaser with cover artwork by Inhyuk Lee for a new Marvel Zombies project. The artwork shows zombified versions of Captain America, Deadpool, and Wolverine. Take a look below.

Marvel hasn’t released any details on the new project yet, such as whether its a one-shot, miniseries, or ongoing. There’s also no mention of a creative team but the book does have an October 2019 release date, just in time for Halloween. Marvel has been releasing a series of one-shots celebrating iconic characters and titles from throughout its history as part of its 80th-anniversary plans. Marvel Zombies was a high-profile enough book when it was released to qualify for the same treatment, though this could also be something more.

Marvel Zombies began as a five-issue miniseries published by Marvel in 2005 and 2006. The series was written by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and drawn by Sean Phillips, with covers by Arthur Suydam. The series is a spinoff of Ultimate Fantastic Four, where the zombie Reed Richards tricked his Earth-1610 doppelganger into opening a portal into the Marvel Zombies universe.

(Photo: Inhyuk Lee, Marvel Entertainment)

Marvel Zombies takes place on Earth-2149 in Marvel’s multiverse. In that universe, an infected version of the Sentry from another universe crash landed and spread his infection to the other Marvel heroes, including the X-Men, Avengers, and Fantastic Four. Unlike traditional Zombies, the infected heroes and villains retained their intelligence but were consumed by “the Hunger,” which drove them to devour flesh. As the story began, the heroes had consumed all organic life and were attempting to figure out a new food source.

Marvel Zombies was so successful that it spawned an entire mini-franchise. The book received five core sequels. It also crossed over with Dynamite’s Army of Darkness comics in Marvel Zombies vs. Army of Darkness. Several spinoff series were released, including Marvel Zombies: Dead Days, Marvel Zombies Return, Marvel Zombies: Evil Evolution, Marvel Zombies: Supreme, and Marvel Zombies: Destroy!

It’s unclear if and how this new project will connect to the previous Marvel Zombies quintet and its spinoffs. Perhaps the Marvel Zombies reality was altered or remade in a new way during the destruction and reconstruction of the Marvel Multiverse in the 2015 Secret Wars event. Fans will have to wait for more information from Marvel Comics to find out.

Are you excited about the new Marvel Zombies project? What form do you think it will take? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section.