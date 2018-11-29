Tessa Thompson Wants ‘Creed II’ Director to Make a Valkyrie Movie

While Marvel Studios has yet to reveal any future plans featuring Thor’s new ally Valkyrie, actor Tessa Thompson already knows who she wants to direct a potential spinoff movie. Apparently, she had a great experience filming Creed II with Steven Caple Jr.

At a recent screening and Q&A with the cast and crew of Creed II at BFI Southbank in London, Caple Jr. was asked about the potential to follow in the footsteps of the first film’s director Ryan Coogler and joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Trailer Track’s Anton Volkov, Thompson addressed Caple Jr. directly and told him to “direct the Valkyrie movie.”

After the massive success of the original Creed, Coogler hit the fast track in Hollywood and re-teamed with star Michael B. Jordan for his Marvel Studios debut Black Panther, which became the fourth superhero film in the franchise to make over $1 billion at the box office. Thompson also followed suit, starring opposite Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok.

There aren’t any firm plans as of yet for a Valkyrie movie, but Thompson has long been campaigning to reprise her role in another project — preferably an all-female Avengers movie.

While speaking to IGN earlier this year, Thompson pointed out all of the women-fronted projects in the works at Marvel Studios over recent years.

“There’s an interest – they’re doing Captain Marvel, they’re doing a Black Widow – there’s an interest in having women at the forefront of this phase. I feel like it’s hopeful, who knows,” Thompson said about the possibilities of an Avengers movie led by women.

The actress was hopeful that something like A-Force or the Fearless Defenders could come out of discussion, pointing out how Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is open to working with other people to help lock down the future of the MCU.

“I’m not Marvel so I can’t make it happen, but I can tell you that Marvel is hugely collaborative, I think our even our Thor [Ragnarok] movie was basically the product of conversations they’d had with Chris [Hemsworth] and with Mark [Ruffalo] about what they wanted to do next,” Thompson said. “I think Kevin Feige is really excited by the idea, and if you look at what’s happened already in Phase 4 with me and Valkyrie and our story, and then in Black Panther the women rule supreme.”

So will Thompson convince Feige to give Valkyrie the greenlight with Caple Jr. helming the film? Time will tell, but for now, you can catch their latest collaboration with Creed II now playing in theaters.