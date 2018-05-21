Peter Gets a ‘Deadpool 2’ Character Poster

Ryan Reynolds has revealed a new Deadpool 2 character poster for the internet’s favorite member of X-Force, Peter.

The poster shows Peter dropping out of the sky with a parachute on his back as a lightning bolt strikes, like a scene out of The Dark Knight Returns.

“Peter: The Cornerstone of X-Force,” Reynolds tweeted. Take a look below:

Deadpool 2 earned $53.3 million in its first day at the box office (including the record-setting $18.6 million the film made in early previews on Thursday night), breaking the opening day record for an R-rated movie. The film made $125 million in its opening weekend, which is the second-highest opening weekend box office for an R-rated film. The original Deadpool still holds the record for the largest opening weekend for an R-rated film with $132 million.

Deadpool 2 received an A CinemScore and has been generally well-received by both fans and critics alike. ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis says in his review that Deadpool 2 is even better than the original:

“If only for the humor and action sequences, Deadpool 2 would have matched its predecessor in quality. Such a feat would be a detriment in the long term, as audiences will only stomach so many prompt innuendos for a crude laugh over time. Where Deadpool 2 excels further is in its heart. A somewhat sudden change of heart for the titular character who once refused to be called a hero implants a level of soul no one could have expected. What starts as a raunchy thrill ride takes sudden turns of emotional depth which will supplement the experience for the average moviegoers who can’t grasp gags which come at other super hero films’ expenses. In fact, the easy-to-follow but far-reaching emotional depth which hits late will help cement Deadpool 2 as the better of the two films so far.”

As Deadpool fans likely expected, Deadpool 2 features plenty of fourth-wall breaking gags. Here’s a compilation of all the jokes about other Marvel and DC Comics movies and heroes.

Deadpool 2 is now playing in theaters.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.