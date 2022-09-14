Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox Reveals Which Marvel Stars He Wants to Cameo In the Series

Marvel Studios officially announced that they will be reviving Netflix's Daredevil series but are doing it as a reboot. Daredevil: Born Again will once again star Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio as the Man Without Fear and the villainous Kingpin. There's no word on if the rest of the cast of the original series will return, but the series will not begin production until next year so anything could happen. Cox recently reprised his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home and will appear in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, so the character is already interacting with the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Marvel Studios panel at D23 Expo, The Hollywood Reporter got the chance to ask the actor which MCU stars he'd like to appear in Born Again, and he had a pretty interesting answer.

"So I've worked with Tatiana [Maslany] in She-Hulk. She's unbelievable and we had so much fun together. I loved working with her. It would be so cool if she could return the favor. Just return the favor. So that'd be pretty cool," Cox told the trade. "You know, Tom Hiddelston is one of my best friends. I don't know how our worlds would ever combine, but it'd be cool if he made a little cameo somehow. Even if he kind of just showed up with a tesseract and then like went off again."

Daredevil looks very different from his look in the Netflix series, with the character donning a red and yellow suit as opposed to his red suit from the original series in his upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. It appears that the character's look in the series wasn't up to the executive producers of the series, but Marvel themselves. During a recent interview with, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao revealed that Marvel Studios chose Daredevil's look for the series.

"Usually how they do it is they kind of let us propose what we want to do rather than give us guidelines," Gao revealed. "When they first told us that [Daredevil] was a possibility we just couldn't believe it. And as we were coming up with story and what we wanted him to do, the fact that they kept not saying no was shocking to us. The one thing that I didn't have control of was the suit. They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like."

