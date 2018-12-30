‘Daredevil’ Photo Imagines Kingpin in the Style of ‘Spider-Verse’

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was one of the most innovative animated movies of the year, capturing the best visual aesthetics of the comic book medium in a moving story about family and perseverance.

Not to mention they portrayed Kingpin as if he was straight out of Bill Sinkiewicz’ run on Daredevil, just massive and terrifying. It’s not anatomically correct by any means, but it does make the character much more intimidating.

This is the second Marvel project that’s used Wilson Fisk this year, with Daredevil‘s Vincent D’Onofrio playing another scary version of the Kingpin. And one Marvel fan wondered what the actor would look like if he were more like his animated counterpart. The result is the stuff of nightmares.

Well, that’s probably the most hideous version of the Kingpin that ever existed, and this is a character who has been depicted by Sam Keith — so that’s saying something!

D’Onofrio and Spider-Verse voice actor Liev Schreiber have both done justice to the popular Marvel villain in their depictions, getting to the damaged heart of the character and his willingness to sacrifice others for personal gain.

Schreiber previously spoke to Collider about his depiction, confident that comic book fans would really enjoy the approach Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took.

“I think real hardcore Spidey fans will be able to follow this with great ease,” said Schreiber. “It will feel very familiar, in a good way, in a kind of throwback way.”

Fans have been eager to see the MCU version of Kingpin mix it up with Spider-Man in a live-action film, and D’Onofrio himself has long supported those who reach out with questions about a possible crossover.

Daredevil star Charlie Cox said he’d also like to see the characters interact, but stressed he was in no way teasing a project in the works.

“I have to be really careful here.” Cox said at Las Vegas Comic Con. “I mean, I’m sure I can say this. And I’ll just preface it by saying that I can’t see how this would happen. Maybe it will, maybe it won’t. But I have no information to suggest that this would ever happen. But it’d be really cool to see…I’d love to do something with Spider-Man.”

Maybe now that Daredevil is cancelled, we’ll get to see Kingpin pop up in a future Spider-Man movie. So long as it’s at least two years down the line…

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters.