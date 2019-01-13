‘Daredevil’ Star Charlie Cox Has Complex Feelings on the Final Season

The third season of Daredevil is one of the highest rated shows of 2018, but unfortunately it’s also the last in the series.

Netflix made the surprising decision to cancel the Marvel Television series, prompting backlash from fans who have since begun petitions to safe the series. But now that the show is over, series star Charlie Cox is able to reflect on its three seasons. While speaking at ACE Comic Con in Phoenix, the actor revealed his thoughts on Daredevil‘s ending.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I have very complex feelings right now in regards to Daredevil,” Cox admitted. “Just meaning that I’m so proud of the last season that we had and I’m so thrilled with the response that it had. And it just feels a little strange for us to not be continuing with it based on the response we had from the last season. In many ways I’m so happy that we got to end on such a high note. And who knows if there’s anymore Daredevil to come in the future, I’m sure there will be in some capacity. But for right now, kind of happy and sad.”

Cox has previously spoken out about the series’ cancellation with Entertainment Weekly, regretting the abrupt conclusion of Daredevil and how it took everyone off guard.

“A lot of us really expected to keep going, and I certainly did,” said Cox. “The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I’m very saddened by that.

“It’s just how business works. But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

His latest comments at ACE harken back to when he called Daredevil “a dream job.”

“I loved it. It’s been just the most incredible job for me. It’s so fun to do. You get to do all the acting obviously, which is great, but then there’s also this really fun physical aspect to it with all the stunts and the fight choreograph,” Cox added.

When pressed for details about potential plans for Season 4, the actor refused to spill the beans in hopes that the storyline would get picked up eventually down the road.

“I hate to be boring, but to be honest, I don’t think I should answer that,” Cox said. “It’s so new, the news. It’s quite painful for quite a lot of people. I was really excited about the ideas that were talked about for season 4, and I think if I was to speculate about it and it went on the Internet, it might not be very helpful to people.… Anything I say often gets picked up and circulated, and I just want to make sure I don’t give any false hope.”

While Daredevil is cancelled, fans can catch The Punisher next as it premieres on Netflix on January 18th.