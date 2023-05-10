In a world where three seasons of Marvel's Daredevil exist and the character will be getting his own Disney+ series in the MCU...it would be easy to forget about 2003's Daredevil movie. Starring Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner as The Man Without Fear and Elektra, respectively, the film was created in the wake of Blade and X-Men revealing that superhero movies were big bucks. Speaking in a new interview with Glamour (H/T People), Garner reflected on her time filming the movie, in particular how...limiting her costumes were while filming.

"I had to be cut out of and sewn into the pleather pants every time I had to pee, and that was like a 45-minute undertaking so I definitely held it," Garner revealed, noting she hadn't re-watched Daredevil in a long time. "I had so many chicken cutlet fake boobs in to make Elektra's boobs. I think there were like three on each side of different sizes, and everything was pushed up and out. I was just this close to a wardrobe malfunction at all times. There's not enough tape in the world to make this stuff safe."

She continued, "But I also had endless fittings, endless fittings for the Elektra costume. The costume designer James Acheson would see me every Saturday. I would put the wig on, I would go to his studio, and I had worked all night on Alias the niht before, and so i would almsot bne weaving I was so tired. He would just build Elektra's look on me bit by bit by bit. I was so involved with the fittings that I was able to advocate for myself what I was going to need to be able to move... I was in stunt rehearsal by then and [I knew] what kind of support I needed in my shoes and support I needed in flexibility, [the support] I needed in the pants or whatever they were to be able to fight because I fought. I fought a lot."

Garner went on to reveal her extensive prep for working with sais in Daredevil. Don Lee, described by Garner as sai expert and martial artist stuntman, trained her while she filmed new episodes of Alias, flipping them in her hands even while the cameras were just being moved around. Considering the tenor of her memories of playing the character, we can probably rule out a Jennifer Garner as Elektra return in the MCU's multiverse.