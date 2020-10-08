Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio Teases He’d Love to Be in Spider-Man 3

✖

Rumors surrounding the upcoming third Spider-Man movie have been flying lately as Marvel fans further speculate that a live-action Spider-Verse is coming. With the confirmation that Jamie Foxx will be playing Electro in the film and today's rumors that Benedict Cumberbatch will be reprising his role as Doctor Strange, there's a lot of exciting guesswork surrounding the Tom Holland-led film. Earlier today, @getFandom asked fans who they'd like to see in the movie and a reply from Daredevil star, Vincent D'Onofrio, has us hyped.

“What’s the ONE character you want to be added to ‘Spider-Man 3’?,” @getFandom asked. “When I was a boy…,” D'Onofrio replied. This, of course, is a famous line from his Daredevil character, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Clearly, the actor would like a chance to play the role again after the show was canceled by Netflix. You can check out his tweet below:

When I was a boy... https://t.co/D0fJavDXsA — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) October 8, 2020

Many fans have been hoping that Matt Murdock/Daredevil will be a part of the movie to provide some legal help for Peter Parker after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home unfolded. If Murdock does appear, Charlie Cox himself previously told us it wouldn't be with his version of the character, which leads us to believe an appearance by D'Onofrio is unlikely.

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox told us earlier this year. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

We also recently had a chat with D'Onofrio, who talked about becoming Kingpin.

"Steven DeKnight and Jeph [Loeb], they sent me the first scripts, which I wasn't in, but they wanted me to know what the tone was and then tagged along with that was the fact that again, they were looking for a human being, a character that had an emotional life. And I felt really confident that I could deliver that. The thing about, I hit upon the way to play him almost instantly after I read the first script. It just came to me in a very kind of Stanislavsky way.

I found the interior life that he should speak through almost immediately. And I always used that particular choice throughout all three seasons. And so the way his voice is, the way his emotions are, the way his anger is, the way his frustration is all of that honestly, really comes from one choice inside me that I would never tell what it is cause it's private, but I got it almost immediately and used it all the way through all three seasons to portray the character."

Spider-Man 3 is currently on track to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.