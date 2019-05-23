Dark Phoenix Star Alexandra Shipp Reveals Her Idea For a Storm Movie

Alexandria Shipp has now played the iconic X-Men character of Storm twice over, debuting in X-Men: Apocalypse before reprising the role for Dark Phoenix. However, while she is excited to be a part of the ensemble, Shipp is hoping to one day see her character not simply be feature but be the whole feature. For example, Shipp expressed interest in Storm sitting out any potential Black Panther movie role as a means to have her own story told without another character overshadowing the role. Now, she has revealed what such a film could look like, in a her perfect world.

“Okay, so this is what I’ve come up with,” Shipp told ComicBook.com. “I think it’d be really cool if you had me and Halle [Berry] both teaming up together and fighting a baddie. We have to save the planet past, future, present, maybe throw in Yara [Shahidi] in there, and have her be a young one, or Amandla [Stenberg] be the younger one. I think it’d be even cooler. So I feel like we just gotta get a whole bunch of Storms together, because then people will just be like, ‘Oh my God, that’s so much Storm.’”

Ultimately, the issue boils down to simply wanting Storm to be represented on the big screen sufficiently. Shipp has previously expressed that she doesn’t mind whether or not it is her in the role of Storm, so long as the character gets her big day at the movies.

By the time the cast was working on Dark Phoenix together, Shipp admits to have felt less pressure in crafting a Storm character of her own. “It’s not anything to prove, it’s the follow-up, which takes a lot of stress off of it,” Shipp explained. “I’m like, ‘I don’t have to be Halle!’ You know? And my pulse can go down.”

With the merger between Disney and Fox possibly bringing major changes to the X-Men franchise, Shipp and her co-stars are uncertain about what the future holds for their roles. Shipp admits she has not heard anything indicating any reprising of the role or otherwise.

“I don’t know,” Cyclops actor Tye Sheridan said. “I think this franchise has a lot of potential, it always has, and I’d love to see it continue in some form, even if there spin-offs and characters do their own movies independently. I think it’s definitely something that should be explored.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7.