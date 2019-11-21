Deadpool #1 Sneaks in an Avengers: Endgame Easter Egg

For years, fans have eagerly awaited the day that Wade Wilson/Deadpool will officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now that Disney has officially purchased 20th Century Fox, it feels like we’re one step close to that happening, although the exact time frame of it all remains unclear. In the meantime, there have certainly been quite a lot of jokes made about Deadpool eventually popping up alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes — including a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it reference in his latest comic. Mild spoilers for this week’s issue of Deadpool #1 below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue opens on Deadpool getting his butt kicked – or rather, sawed in half – by the King of Monsters, a massive magical being that has apparently become the leader of the magical creatures on Staten Island. When asked by Bellus, a mild-mannered Lord Chamberlain to the King of the Monsters, what sent him on this quest to begin with, Deadpool dove into a greyscale flashback sequence. The scene opened on him hiding in his “Super Secret Base” the day before, ignoring a call asking for him to come to Staten Island. There were quite a lot of paraphernalia and tchotchkes surrounding Deadpool, including a television that is playing none other than Avengers: Endgame.

The idea of Deadpool watching Endgame during this sequence is both funny and heartbreaking in and of itself, as he later reveals that it was his birthday and that no one had wanted to celebrate with him. In a way, it feels like a metaphor for the people who desperately wanted Ryan Reynolds’ portrayal of Deadpool to factor into Endgame itself.

“We definitely we want to play in the sandbox,” Rhett Reese, who co-wrote the Deadpool movies, told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “One of the great things about the MCU is how rich and broad it is. For instance, just think about the world of villains, how great the world of villains are. We’re never able to use a lot of those villains because they were on the MCU. Well, now we can. So, right away, we’re definitely excited about getting the shot to do that. I think Ryan is too. I think the MCU people are too, just the idea of throwing Deadpool into the mix is exciting to them.”

Deadpool #1 is available in stores now. Issue #2 will be released on January 8th.