‘Deadpool 2’ Almost Featured Surprising X-Men Character

The sequel to Deadpool has since blasted its way onto home video, but Marvel fans would have gotten a very different version if director Tim Miller stayed on board.

Though he departed Deadpool 2 early on and was replaced by Atomic Blonde director David Leitch, Miller still had some work done on the movie. Now concept artist Alexander Lozano is revealing his unused designs from Miller’s vision of the film, including a look at X-Men character Blaquesmith. Take a look below:

For those who are unaware, Blaquesmith is often times an ally of Cable, hailing from the future and helping create and maintain the mutant mercenary’s weapons. He aided Cable and the Askani clan led by Rachel Summers in their war against Apocalypse in the future and eventually joined his ally in the present day. He would sometimes come up against Cable’s interests and once attempted to kill his father Cyclops, but usually wound up back on the side of angels.

Oh, he’s also a weird, Moloid-looking person, which is a major change from this concept art.

It looks like Blaquesmith could have played the role of Juggernaut in this film, and that Miller had very different ideas for how the whole time-travel plot would have gone down in his version of Deadpool 2. Lozano specifically mentions a prison break, and that first photo shows him in an orange jumpsuit similar to what the other prisoners wear in the movie.

Perhaps Cable would have gone back in time to kill Blaquesmith in the original version, instead of the young Firefist?

Lozano’s unused designs are awesome, especially that Splinter Cell-looking one at the end. We hope we get to see more of his work in the future.

Deadpool 2 is now available on digital HD, and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on August 21st.