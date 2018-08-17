‘Deadpool 2’ Concept Art Reveals a Different Look for Cable

Marvel Entertainment artist Alexander Lozano shared a look at early Cable concept art created for a version of Deadpool 2 that would have been directed by Deadpool‘s Tim Miller.

Lozano, who served as character designer and storyboard artist on Deadpool, premiered the concept art on Instagram and ArtStation. The designs depict the metal-armed mutant with a bulkier appearance and wielding “a more futuristic” weapon.

Miller exited the sequel citing creative differences. Cable, a mercenary from the future who frequently teamed with Deadpool in the Marvel comic books, eventually made his way into the live-action X-verse as played by Josh Brolin under new director David Leitch.

Makeup artist Bill Corso previously shared a look at an unused prop crafted for Cable’s cybernetic arm, depicting his diseased-looking skin — meant to reflect the effects of the techno-organic virus, an affliction previously carried by Cable’s comic book counterpart that saw his fleshy parts overtaken by mechanical-like material. That look, which carried an eerie red glow, was abandoned because it was “deemed too Terminator looking.”

Brolin signed a four-movie contract and will next reunite with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds in X-Force. The spinoff, now in development under writer-director Drew Goddard, will explore a team of mutants that act as a black ops take on the X-Men.

“He just told me that he’s really excited about X-Force and he’s really excited about what his character does, and really excited about revisiting Cable, and he feels that Cable has a bigger arc,” Deadpool and Cable creator Rob Liefeld told ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con.

It is not yet known if Disney intends to continue on with X-Force following its $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets, which would bring Deadpool, Cable, and other X-Men and Fox-controlled characters under the banner of Disney-owned Marvel Studios.

The Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut, featuring footage not seen in theaters, is now available to own digitally ahead of its August 21 disc debut.