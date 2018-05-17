Deadpool 2 Director Confirms He Had Conversations About Third Movie

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch met with Marvel Studios about returning for Deadpool 3. Leitch is currently promoting his new action movie Bullet Train, led by Deadpool 2's Vanisher actor, Brad Pitt. Uproxx spoke to Leitch and noted that Leitch has yet to make two movies in the same universe. Leitch explained, "It's probably more of what I'm doing and some circumstance. I love all of those worlds, and they're all precious to me. Starting with John Wick. Chad has taken over that franchise and executed it beautifully. And Deadpool is amazing. And Atomic Blonde, I would love to go back. When I look back, I would love to go back to those worlds, but I think the way it's worked out for me, or fate has brought me to this place, is that I get new opportunities and they're really awesome, interesting, as well. Now moving on and doing The Fall Guy with Gosling, we're prepping right now."

Uproxx followed up by asking if The Fall Guy is the reason Leitch isn't returning to direct Deadpool 3. Leitch clarified, "No. Look, we had conversations about Deadpool 3, but I just was … I had things in the pipeline, too. And it was never, 'Hey, do you want to do it or not want to do it?' or whatever. I think it was more we knew our dance cards were kind of full on both sides. And we have a window. And Marvel has calendars."

Marvel Studios has since set Free Guy director Shawn Levy to helm Deadpool 3, with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returning to work on the script. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has said that he wants to take a "big swing" with Deadpool 3's plot.

"How do we elevate it in the way we've been able to with Civil War, and Infinity War and Ragnarok?" Feige told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's very fun to be in the world of the Ryan Reynolds show."

Reynolds recently began training for the film. He also recently spoke about how the original Deadpool went from being a shelved Fox project to a hit.

"I really had a crash course in the value of marketing and storytelling in this context through Deadpool," Reynolds said while speaking to the outlet. "Deadpool taught me that necessity is the mother of invention. Deadpool, the franchise, never had the kind of budgets and finances to work with that some of the larger comic book properties did. Two of the greatest adversaries to creativity is too much time and too much money. I learned the value of character over spectacle through Deadpool."