Marvel’s Deadpool 3 Lands Free Guy and The Adam Project Director Shawn Levy

Ryan Reynolds is reuniting with The Adam Project and Free Guy director Shawn Levy for Deadpool 3. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Levy is in negotiations to direct the third film starring the Merc With a Mouth, which is also the first film to fall under Marvel Studios after Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Coincidentally, Hugh Jackman had a hand in introducing Reynolds and Levy to each other. With fans not-so-patiently waiting for Jackman’s Wolverine to spare with Deadpool on the big screen again, ComicBook.com spoke to Reynolds about the possibility of teaming with Shawn Levy again for Deadpool 3.

“That would be amazing,” Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, showing his support for the idea of a Deadpool 3 directed by Levy and bringing Jackman into the cast. “I say write to Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way. I don’t know where it is, but yeah, that would be nice. That would be a dream. That would be dream come true.” According to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige in August of 2021, Deadpool 3 is in active development.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Levy elaborated on his plans to get Jackman and Reynolds together for a future project. “I’m not going to say where and how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a bitch who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together,” Levy told ComicBook.com. “That will happen and it will be me.”

Levy does have a favorite Marvel hero and a fun idea for him. “I used to love Spidey,” Levy said. “I would be Spidey in my basement and I’d take underwear and put them on my head backwards for the eye holes…If anyone’s listening, I would do a super like do-it-yourself, homemade Spidey. Forget the suit. We’ll save hundreds of millions. A set of underwear on the head. We’re good to go, Tom Holland.”

The timing of Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3 news is interesting since Ryan Reynolds recently teased updates coming soon on the project. Speaking with Collider about his new film The Adam Project, the outlet asked Reynolds if he and director Shawn Levy have ever talked about Deadpool 3. Reynolds replied, “We pretty much talk about everything, but I’ll say this about that particular subject is I’ll have a batch of updates on that sooner rather than later, I hope. So I’ll be able to get into stuff about Deadpool a little bit more clearly and definitively down the road.”

Are you psyched for the possibilities in Deadpool 3 with Shawn Levy behind the camera? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!