Deadpool 3 Writers Provide Update on the Upcoming Marvel Studios Sequel

Chatter surrounding Deadpool 3 has been loud ever since Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in March 2019. With the foul-mouthed mercenary moving over to the family-friendly house of mouse, many have questioned whether Wade Wilson could find success within the PG-13 Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite the concerns of a watered-down Deadpool, everyone from Marvel President Kevin Feige to Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have doubled down that the threequel will retain the franchise's R-rating. Specifics on what the film entails remain close to the vest at this time, but Reese is loving the development process so far.

"It's almost like putting on a comfy old sweater," Reese, who is actively writing Deadpool 3, told DiscussingFilm. "Marvel's really given us the support to maintain the tone and the vision that we have for it. They've been very hands-off and supportive, but they've also let us do what we do. So really, it's just been fun. We're mad scientists back in the laboratory again. Deadpool is our favorite who will always be the character I think we're most associated with, and we're very grateful for being allowed to write him again. So it's a blast. It's like going back to school again after having summer off. It's pretty fun."

That "hands-off" nature is something Reese had stressed before, as he noted this past June that Disney has been "very supportive" of their creative process.

"Don't worry about that, they've been very supportive with regard to that," Reese told Den of Geek. "Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we'll hear at some point, 'Maybe not that joke.' But I think they've been incredibly supportive of what we're doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they've seen the success and they've had their own even greater success. So hopefully it'll be a marriage made in heaven. But we've definitely got their support, and that's a great thing to feel."

Reese and Wernick first alluded to a Deadpool 3 script being in development in late 2019. Since then, the film had brought in Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin (Bob's Burgers) to help draft the script before Reese and Wernick returned to develop it this past spring. On top of that, director Shawn Levy (Free Guy, Stranger Things) was brought on to helm the project, uniting him with leading man Ryan Reynolds for a third time.

Deadpool 3 is currently in development.