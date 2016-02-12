Marvel's Kevin Feige Promises "Big Swing" for Deadpool 3 Plot

Marvel Studios released a ton of new information on their upcoming film slate during their Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The studio revealed the next two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all the while announcing back-to-back Avengers movies. One noticeably missing project from their slate was Deadpool 3. Kevin Feige and Ryan Reynolds are hard at work developing the threequel with Shawn Levy at the helm. The film will also bring back Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick as writers with them replacing the previous writers who were on board. During a new interview, Feige revealed that like all of their third films, Deadpool 3 will take a "big swing".

"How do we elevate it in the way we've been able to with Civil War, and Infinity War and Ragnarok?" Feige told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's very fun to be in the world of the Ryan Reynolds show."

While nothing is currently known about the plot of the third Deadpool movie, new details were expected to be revealed last weekend during Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con but nothing was released. Reynolds revealed, in a recent interview with Forbes, that his Maximum Effort production company will co-produce Deadpool 3 with Marvel Studios. The actor has been a champion for Deadpool on the big screen for years. So it would make sense that his production company would partner with the studio on the sequel.

"I really had a crash course in the value of marketing and storytelling in this context through Deadpool," Reynolds said while speaking to the outlet. "Deadpool taught me that necessity is the mother of invention. Deadpool, the franchise, never had the kind of budgets and finances to work with that some of the larger comic book properties did. Two of the greatest adversaries to creativity is too much time and too much money. I learned the value of character over spectacle through Deadpool."



As it stands Deadpool 3 doesn't currently have a release date, but things seem to be moving pretty quickly behind the scenes. The film will likely maintain is R rating despite the characters rights moving from Fox to Disney.

What do you think about Kevin Feige's comments? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!