‘Deadpool 2’: Josh Brolin Teases 4-Movie Arc for Cable

The premiere of Deadpool 2 marks the introduction of the time-traveling mutant mercenary known as Cable, kicking off Josh Brolin‘s stint in the X-Men universe.

According to the actor, that’s just the tip of the iceberg, and fans can expect to see him play Nathan Summers for more films in the future.

Brolin previously revealed that he signed on for a multi-picture deal as Cable, but now we know the specific nature of the contract and why it convinced him to come on board. Brolin told Empire Magazine that fans can expect an arc for Nathan Summers’ cinematic appearance.

“We think about it in four movie terms,” Brolin said. “We tried to think of Cable as a full arc, not just in this movie, but in the trajectory of four films. That made it a lot more fun for me.”

New trailers have shown that Cable will enter Deadpool’s timeline as an antagonist. The character’s comic origin includes him hailing from a dystopian future, traveling to the past to prevent that from happening. In the movie, it appears that he’ll be attempting to kill a young mutant named Russell (Julian Dennison), with Deadpool set to stop him.

While Cable will likely join the side of the X-Men and lead the titular team in X-Force, Brolin wasn’t keen on joining a franchise of movies at first.

“I don’t like the idea of a franchise, personally,” Brolin said about his stint in the X-Men cinematic universe. “That’s what makes the Thanos thing really great. It’s a finite thing, and I like that.”

While Brolin’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be short, the films have done well in presenting the threat of Thanos so that fans are anticipating his arrival in Avengers: Infinity War. It sounds like he’ll play a significant role in the X-Men universe, with a storyline that has a clear ending in a future film.

Brolin previously spoke about his excitement for joining the sequel to the raunchy superhero film, despite it being a franchise.

“Deadpool [2] I know is going to be very fun and funny and fresh because it’s very different from the first Deadpool,” Brolin said to Flickering Myth.

Cable will debut in Deadpool 2, premiering in theaters on May 25th.

