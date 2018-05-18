‘Deadpool 2’: Josh Brolin Takes a Shot at Green Lantern

Before he was the Merc with a Mouth, Ryan Reynolds played Hal Jordan in Green Lantern and it’s a role that the actor can’t quite seem to live down. Even his Deadpool 2 co-star Josh Brolin is taking a shot at Reynold’s disappointing DC turn.

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show as part of the press tour for Deadpool 2, Brolin revealed that he’s long been a fan of Reynolds, admitting that he saw the Deadpool actor’s 2009 romantic comedy three times.

“I saw The Proposal and I have no shame in saying that even though I saw it alone all three times that I was a fan,” Brolin said. “I am a fan.”

It’s kind of a surprising reveal, especially considering that Brolin plays Cable, the muscular, time-travelling cybernetic mutant soldier in Deadpool 2 and is also currently in theaters as the Mad Titan Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. The idea of either of those characters — or even just the actor behind them — was difficult for Reynolds to accept.

“I just cannot wrap my head around you sitting and watching The Proposal,” Reynolds said. “Not at all. I can see you watching it and just being like ‘f*** this guy’.”

And that’s when Brolin took his shot.

“No, I felt that when I saw Green Lantern.”

The 2011 film is one of those subjects that keeps coming up, especially with Reynolds having made his mark on comic book movies as Deadpool. Green Lantern, which told the story of the DC Comics character Hal Jordan, a test pilot selected to become the first human member of the Green Lantern Corps, was eagerly anticipated, but fell far short of expectation. The film received generally negative reviews and was heavily criticized for its inconsistent tone, its villains, and while Reynold’s performance as Jordan was considered by some to be one of the few bright spots in the film its heavy use of CGI is still joked about.

Of course, Reynolds doesn’t mind the jokes so much. He recently told Entertainment Weekly that while he’s never seen the final version of Green Lantern, he likes the joke about it in Deadpool.

He also clearly still has a sense of humor about it. Reynold’s followed up Brolin’s shot at Green Lantern by agreeing with him.

“So did I,” Reynolds said.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters May 18.