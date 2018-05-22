Ryan Reynolds Initially Thought ‘Deadpool 2’ Mid-Credits Scene Was Cheating

If you got out to the theater saw Deadpool 2 this weekend, or if you’ve spent any time in the spoiler section of the internet, you’ve probably realized that the credits scene from the film has been a massive topic of conversation. Come to find out, producer and star Ryan Reynolds felt equally as conflicted at first, thinking that the scene was “cheating” the rest of the movie.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Deadpool 2! Continue reading at your own risk…

During the credits of the movie, Deadpool stole Cable’s time travel device and went back to save Vanessa from being killed, among other things. During a recent appearance on The Empire Film Podcast, Reynolds was asked about how the scene came about, and he revealed that he wasn’t on board with the idea when director David Leitch proposed it. However, after some tweaking from writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, he got used to the idea.

“The entire tag to the movie, the coda, the after credits sequence – why does it have so many f—ing names – was initially conceived as a scene with Peter,” Reynolds said on the podcast. “The whole thing was going to be a scene with Peter, just because we loved Peter. We loved Rob Delaney’s character of Peter. And then at the last minute we thought, ‘Well let’s get Peter in there, but lets do something [else].’ I think it was Dave Leitch’s idea, he sort of felt like, ‘Wouldn’t Wade try somehow, some way to steal that time travel device and bring Vanessa back?’ I was like, ‘No! We can’t bring Vanessa back, that’s cheating!’ But then I was like, ‘Wait a second though.’

“That’s how all the great ideas in the movie start. Somebody will suggest something, like sometimes I’ll suggest something that’s so dumb, and Rhett and Paul will be like ‘Yes, that is the stupidest idea I’ve ever heard. But, if we added this and this and this, it makes it worth while.’ So David suggested we go back and save Vanessa, and then Rhett, Paul, and I thought, ‘Okay fine, but if we’re gonna go back and save Vanessa, let’s save Peter, let’s kill Baraka-Pool, and let’s execute Ryan Reynolds.’”

After the film was released, Reese and Wernick did confirm that the scene was in fact canon, so Vanessa is safe and sound in the X-Men universe.

